‘Moscow will target shooting masterminds wherever they are from’

Russia will target those behind a deadly shooting at a concert hall near Moscow wherever they are from and whoever they are, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said on Sunday.

Medvedev, who on Friday said that those who masterminded the attack should be hunted down and killed, made his latest statement on his official account on the Telegram messenger service.

“We will avenge each and every one (of those killed and wounded). And those who are involved, regardless of their country of origin and status, are now our main and legitimate target,” he said.

Russia lowered flags to half-mast on Sunday for a day of mourning for the scores of people gunned down with automatic weapons in the attack outside Moscow on Friday.

Russians observe a day of mourning: Dasha Chernyshova reports