Drugs with an estimated street value of R12.8-million have been seized by the police in Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape.

Border Police officers attached to the Ngqura Sea Port seized 32 blocks of cocaine.

The drugs were found stashed in an empty cargo container which was due to transport fruit to the United Arab Emirates.

Police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says, “An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin and destination of the drugs. Through Operation Shanela, the SAPS continues to conduct high-density operations to remove more drugs off the streets of South Africa. Since its inception on 08 May, 1 686 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs.”

#sapsHQ Border Police officers attached to the Ngqura sea port in the Eastern Cape have seized 32 blocks of cocaine worth a street value of R12, 8 million. An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin & destination of the drugs. #OperationShanela… pic.twitter.com/IhD0wVvhYu — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 25, 2023