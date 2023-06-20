The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) says more than 50 of its officers will be dismissed in the next two months due to corruption whilst the Joburg Metro Police say about six officers have already been shown the door in this financial year.

The Chiefs of the three Metro Police Departments of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng appeared before the Standing Committee on Community Safety in the Gauteng Legislature.

This was for them to account in terms of their individual crime fighting and by-law enforcement operations for the period January to March this year.

Acting Joburg Metro Chief Angie Mokasi says officers with criminal records have also been expelled.

“We are vetting our officers. Even though sometimes the report comes after they are employed we then dismiss officers. We have dismissed security personnel that were insourced, because their report came later after they were employed. I will not be sure of the civil claims but the last time I checked we were on R16 million. In terms of firearms that we have lost for this financial year, we have lost 11 firearms as the city.”