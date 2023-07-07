More heads remain on the chopping block over the VIP protection saga.

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola has confirmed numbers of police officers attached to the VIP protection service issued with notice to suspend letters has risen to eight.

This comes after a video of a group of officers responsible for guarding Deputy President, Paul Mashatile made rounds on social media, with the officers assaulting three men.

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the case.

Masemole says, “It is eight police members that have been served with suspension notices not four. Probably they were looking for the other four. In terms of the immediate arrest, for pointing the firearm, take note that crimes committed by the police, we do investigate. However, this one is investigated by IPID and this can be best answered by them.”

VIDEO: The Institute for Security Studies; Willem Else on the VIP Protection Unit’s assault saga:

