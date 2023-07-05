The four police officers who are part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail have been suspended.

This according to the national secretary for the South African National Defense Unions, Advocate Pikkie Greeff.

This after assault cases were opened against them by three Defence Force trainees who were brutally assaulted by the VIP Protection Unit officers on the N1 freeway in Johannesburg.

One of the victims was allegedly assaulted with a rifle and is still receiving medical attention. Greef has confirmed that the men who were assaulted are all trainees with the SANDF.

“I was told that about an hour ago that all four of them or so have been suspended now after that process has been completed so I think it’s exactly right from the police side and it’s a procedural way to go and I understand that IPID has been taking statements from these victims yesterday and opened a charge of assault against the policemen with an intent to do grievous bodily harm. So far, they dealt with it in a correct way. And we have advised our members to contact us if they get intimidated in this matter.”

VIDEO | Mashatile’s VIP protection unit given suspension notice after assaulting civilians: Mmusi Maimane