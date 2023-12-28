Councillors receive double salary payments due to system error

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some councillors in the Mopani District Municipality in Limpopo have received double salaries for December. Mopani spokesperson Odus Ngoveni says the double payments are due to a system error.

Ngoveni says the municipality is actively working to rectify the overpayments, engaging with affected councillors and their banks to ensure the money is reversed.

“We had a system error which resulted in some councillors receiving double pay, even some employees. We have communicated with all the affected councillors and employees, including their banks, for the money to be reversed. Everyone who has received a double pay has an obligation to either get the money reversed. But we are still going to get our money because these are councillors who are still in the system, even if they might leave the following month we will still find ways to recover the money.”

Simultaneously, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is urging the Mopani district municipality to hold officials accountable for the double payments.

In a letter to Municipal Manager Tshepo Mogano, the DA has requested a comprehensive cost recovery plan and prompt communication of banking details for the return of the duplicated payments to the council.

The DA is committed to closely monitoring the retrieval process, emphasising the importance of implementing consequence management to hold responsible officials accountable and protect residents and ratepayers from perceived African National Congress (ANC) incompetence.