The lawyer for one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Charles Mnisi is on Tuesday morning expected to begin to cross-examine the state witness Mthokozisi Thwala in the High Court in Pretoria.

This comes after Sipho Ramosepele, the defence lawyer for two of the accused alleged that Thwala and those present at the home of singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, during the murder fabricated the story of what transpired.

Ramosepele wrapped up his cross-examination on Monday.

Five men are currently accused of involvement in gunning down the Bafana Bafana soccer star in 2014.

Thwala, Meyiwa’s close friend and one of the people present during the shooting, has claimed that two intruders demanded cell phones and money.

Last week, the trial ground to a halt after the back-and-forth between the state and the defence over what the state has termed “inaccuracies” in the witness statements that they wanted to clarify before the state could conclude Thwala’s evidence-in-chief.

Thwala has earlier in the week told the court that he made more than two statements since the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Meyiwa’s murder in October 2014.

According to the state, some “inaccuracies” were picked up, which warranted the witness to clarify before he could be handed to the defense for cross-examination.