Cellphone data in sharp focus at Senzo Meyiwa trial

Cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws is expected back on the witness stand when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this morning.

The state will lead Gouws’ further statements regarding the cellphone records of the accused.

On Friday, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing one of the accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli, denied allegations that her client had called Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in August and October 2014.

The period in question is weeks before the soccer star was gunned down at Kumalo’s home in Vosloorus east of Johannesburg.

Last week, Ntuli denied contacting co-accused Mthobisi Mncube a few days before the soccer star was murdered.

The video below reports more on previous court proceedings about cellphone data evidence: