Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she’s shocked by the latest decision from the state attorney to terminate her legal representation while the hearing into her fitness to hold office is yet to be finalised.

The Parliamentary Committee which started its hearing in July last year has recommended that she be removed even if it means before the end of her term which started in 2017.

Mkhwebane says any attempt to remove her from office before the end of her term in October, will be a malicious exercise to tarnish her image despite what she says is the sterling job she’s done.

Mkhwebane received the news while addressing the media in Midrand, south of Pretoria.

“Eh, I am shocked actually. It was shocking to receive this. The state attorney sends this now while I was busy addressing the media briefing. It is shocking because the process is not yet complete. Section 194 is what the constitution says. As we are saying now that the hearing is done according to them. Then we have the process of the National Assembly, which is not complete. And we are still disputing the report. We are taking it on review.”

