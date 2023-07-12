Analysts say the Section 194 committee made it clear that it would no longer tolerate delaying tactics from the suspended public protector.

The inquiry into Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office, is likely to finish its draft report before the 28th of July. This comes after she missed several committee deadlines under its revised programme.

The Ad Hoc Committee to nominate the next public protector says it has received 70 nominations and applications.

However, 32 nominations were rejected because the nominators failed to comply with the requirements as stipulated in the advertisement. These include failure to obtain the written consent of the person they were nominating as well as providing relevant documentation, including CV’s.

The list includes the Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Justice Dunstan Mlambo and Advocate Dali Mpofu.

Acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka received the most nominations on the list of those who will be considered for shortlisting.