MK party confident ahead of trademark court ruling

Members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in KwaZulu-Natal are optimistic regarding the trademark ruling in the High Court in Durban today.

The African National Congress (ANC) has contested the party’s use of the MK logo and name, arguing that these constitute part of its heritage and intellectual property.

MK head of elections in KwaZulu-Natal, Musa Mkhize says, “It’s only a trademark that belongs to uMkhonto weSizwe Party, nothing else, nobody else, we never stole it from anybody else, people need to focus on the little it’s left for them to steal before the 29th of May.”

“Unfortunately, we will be ready to pay the bills, to pay for the expenditure that was not authorised that they are still doing now to take over what is left for the people of this country,” Mkhize added.

The ruling party purportedly filed an application for an interdict against the MK party, citing concerns that the party’s logo and name resemble the ANC’s registered trademark.

Moreover, the issue involves the use of the phrase ‘uMKHONTO WESIZWE’ by the MK party, compared to the ANC’s apparent trademark ‘MKHONTO WE SIZWE,’ along with non-IP issues under the Electoral Act.

