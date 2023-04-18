A ministerial delegation is expected to visit more than 1 000 thousand people who have been displaced after a fire laid to waste a large part of the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo, south of Durban, at the weekend.

Up to 500 informal dwellings were destroyed in the fire that broke out on Saturday evening.

Many people were able to grab only a few belongings before they had to flee the flames.

Victims of the fire are being housed in a local community hall.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Cooperative Governance Minister Thembi Nkadimeng are expected to visit the families who lost their dwellings.

They are expected to be accompanied by the KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements MEC Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Humanitarian organisations have been helping to provide displaced people with food.

However, residents have told SABC News that many people have lost documentation like birth certificates and IDs in the fire.

Local councillor Lindiwe Mthembu says it seems the fire was caused by an illegal electricity connection.

Gallery of the fire damage: