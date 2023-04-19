A hundred militiamen from two armed groups in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have laid down their arms to give peace a chance.

The militiamen handed over their weapons to the military governor of Ituri province at the launch of a disarmament operation in the conflict-torn region.

Fighters from the Patriotic and Integrationist Force of Congo and some members of the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo have chosen to end attacks against civilians and the army.

The militia groups are accused of killing hundreds of civilians in Ituri province and forcing thousands to flee their homes since 2017.

Authorities say they will undergo a three-month rehabilitation programme before they are integrated into society.

The governor of Ituri province, General Johnny Nkashama, has called on other rebel groups to lay down their arms and participate in the government’s Disarmament and Demobilisation programme.

More details in the report below:

-Report by Chris Ocamringa