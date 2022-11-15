Later this week Deputy President David Mabuza will answer oral questions in the National Assembly.

Some of the questions relate to the payment of pension benefits to military veterans.

Last week, the Deputy President told military veterans in the Western Cape that he wished their pension benefits could be paid out as soon as next month.

However, Mabuza said the Department of Defence is waiting on Parliament to approve the regulations before payments can be made.

“We have finally approved the pension roll-out, which we think will go a long way to assist. We want to see this pension being rolled-out as soon as possible without delay. We are quite aware of the hardship they are facing,” adds Mabuza.

Deputy President David Mabuza addresses concerns of military veterans: