The memorial service for the Free State SABC Provincial News Editor, Teboho Letshaba will be held on Wednesday at Lesley Monnanyane hall in Bloemfontein.

His funeral is set for next Saturday, at his hometown – Viljoenskroon at the Mphatlalatsane school hall.

The 40-year-old passed away in his sleep at his flat in Bloemfontein after being ill for just over a month.

FS Education is saddened by the passing on of Mr Teboho Letshaba, who was a Provincial Editor at SABC. His flair for journalism was on a greater level and he covered news objectively living up to the journalism code. The industry is one great journalist poorer. Rest In Peace! pic.twitter.com/83iYPVZxtl — FSEducation (@FSDeptEducation) April 4, 2023



His body was found on Monday. It is believed that he had passed-on a few days earlier.

The award winning journalist also authored at least five SeSotho books of which one has been turned into a theatre production.

SABC Free State Editor Teboho Letshaba passes away: