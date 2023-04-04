Free State Publishers and Editors Forum (PEF) have described the death of SABC‘s Free State Provincial Editor, Teboho Letshaba as a huge blow to the writing fraternity.

Secretary of the forum, Molefi Sompane, has described Letshaba’s passing as shocking.

The 40-year-old author, sports enthusiast and seasoned award-winning journalist passed away in his sleep at his flat in Bloemfontein after a short illness.

It’s not clear how long he had passed when his body was found yesterday afternoon.

Sompane says, “Letshaba’s passing is shocking to the entire journalism and news reporting fraternity, especially in the Free State where the sector has been hit by the passing of our colleague. The FS PEF wishes to extend a message of condolesces to the family of Letshaba and colleagues at the SABC and within the writing sector and publishing. Teboho Letshaba proved us right that education is indeed a key factor for the progress after he attained his degree in law studies. He shall be missed for his energy in football analysis and his eagerness to help other colleagues throughout his career.”