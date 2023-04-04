The SABC’s Free State Provincial Editor, Teboho Letshaba, has passed away after a short illness.

The 40-year-old has been within the ranks of the SABC since 2008, starting as a Reporter at the Bloemfontein office, he went on to become an Assignment Editor then later a Programme Manager at Motsweding FM.

Letshaba was a sports enthusiast, Sesotho author and a legal graduate.

He passed away while busy with his PHD.

Originally from Viljoenskroon, Letshaba led the SABC’s Free State news and current affairs division with distinction and passion.

The details of his memorial service and funeral are yet to be announced.