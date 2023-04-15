SABC News Input Head, Angie Kapelianis says the late SABC News Free State Editor, Teboho Letshaba was versatile and brilliant.

Colleagues, friends, and family are attending Letshaba’s funeral service which is under way in his hometown of Viljoenskroon in the Free State.

The multi-award winning journalist joined the SABC Bloemfontein newsroom in 2008, and held various positions. He also authored at least five Sesotho books, of which one has been turned into a theatre production.

The 40-year-old passed away in his sleep at his flat in Bloemfontein.

Speaker after speaker has spoken about his brilliance, and dedication to education and his work.

Kapelianis says they were still expecting more from him.

“He was disciplined and he was [a] quiet guy. A thoughtful guy, but he will go round and round to get to the point and I will say what is the point. To Teboho’s family, we feel for you. We are with you. To the colleagues, thank you for everything, thank you for being strong. To Teboho, sleep well, go well,” adds Kapelianis.