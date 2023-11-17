Melinda Gates to deliver the Desmond Tutu Lecture

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

International Philanthropist Melinda Gates is expected to be the main speaker at the 13th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture in Cape Town today.

The annual event hosted by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

This year will be the second time the lecture will take place without Tutu. He passed away in December 2021.

Gates will be the second international figure to speak at the lecture in the absence of the late Archbishop.

This year’s Peace Lecture theme is “Unlocking Women’s Power for Peace and Prosperity”.

VIDEO: 13th Desmond Tutu Lecture celebrates peace, healing, and courageous leadership:

