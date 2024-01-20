‘Warning to municipalities who fail to provide quality water

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has warned municipalities that action will be taken against them if they fail to provide quality water to communities.

He has urged them to seek assistance from his department if they struggle to provide water.

It is reported that only 77 out of the 144 municipalities in the country have received good water quality scores.

Mchunu told a Water Service Authority Summit in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, that compromising the health of communities would not be tolerated .

“If they don’t, we will have to take a decision ourselves together with finance and local government to take other steps and they include whether we should continue to give grants that come from water and sanitation, whether we should re-allocate them because the name of the game is service, improved service.”

