Mchunu commits to fully restore water at KwaXimba in KZN

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu has committed to fully restoring the water supply in KwaXimba, west of Durban by the end of April.

Addressing a water imbizo in the area, Mchunu promised that the water woes will be a thing of the past.

The community has been protesting for several days demanding water.

The minister added that they will install a package plant to provide the community with seven megalitres a day. Only 40% of the area’s water is restored for now and more water tankers will be added to the area.

“I don’t even have water in my house, this needs to be addressed quickly because I don’t understand why we don’t have water in the area. We must all receive water regardless of political affiliation,” says Inkosi Simingaye Mlaba, KwaXimba traditional leader.

A community at its wits end, led by the local traditional leader and frustrated residents of KwaXimba met with government after a five-day protest. The water crisis was so dire that schools and clinics in the area were forced to close.

During, the tense meeting between the locals and officials, many spoke of difficulty of living without water. Residents claimed that they had been without water for years and were only relying on unreliable water tankers.

“Sadly, water tankers allocated for our area come late, they wait for hours for diesel, when they arrive at the Cato Ridge reservoir, it’s time for load shedding and they can get water. Please can this be addressed?” a resident said.

“I have been without water since 2013, can the officials stop what they are doing to us. They switch on and off the water as they want,” another resident said.

“I am not sure if they will be able to help us as they are promising, I will wait and see,” a resident explains.

Minister Mchunu announced that a packaging plant will be built by eThekwini Municipality and bulk water supplier uMngeni-uThukela water to provide seven megalitres of water to the area. He vowed that this project will be completed in two months.

“By the end of April 2024, we will be here at KwaXimba opening water. That is where the community will determine whether we lie or not. We will come back. I am telling you. We will open water,”

In the interim, additional water tankers will be secured to provide water.