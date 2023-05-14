The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, has warned that the party will deal with the KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Fraser if she does not ensure that responsible for the school nutrition scandal is held accountable.

Investigations are under way, following the non-delivery of food meant for thousands of learners across the province.

Mbalula is among the ANC leaders who are in the province to address the deep divisions in the party. He says it’s embarrassing that learners are suffering because of corruption.

“The MEC is with me in this meeting and said MEC what is the problem, if there is corruption investigate and deal with it. If there are people in government who dealt with the issue in a clumsy way and corrupt way, deal with them. If you don’t deal with them, we will deal with you.”

Media briefing on the school nutrition programme:

It was reported earlier this month that the company contracted to supply food for the KwaZulu-Natal school feeding scheme had asked their legal representative to resolve issues between them and the education department.

Early this month it was reported that the company that was contracted to supply food for the school feeding scheme in KwaZulu-Natal, has asked their legal representative to iron out issues between them and the education department.

This was after the department stepped in and asked suppliers at the district level to provide food supplies after Pacina Retail failed to meet its obligations at the start of the second term.

The company invited the media to its warehouse outside the Durban CBD to state their side of the school nutrition scheme debacle, which left thousands of learners without food.

Pacina Retail spokesperson Thobani Zikalala said there are supplies that are ready to be collected by service providers.

“We are in consultation with our lawyers, some of these issues with termination and breach of contract are legal issues and those legal issues must be subjected to legal advisor and legal consultation. There is food here and we will continue to deliver food and even today. We continue supporting SMMEs who don’t have food and help them that they can supply and we’re continuously delivering and collecting food as they are supposed to collect.”