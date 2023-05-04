The company that was contracted to supply food for the school feeding scheme in KwaZulu-Natal, has asked their legal representative to iron out issues between them and the education department.

This after the department stepped in and asked suppliers at district level to provide food supplies after Pacina Retail failed to meet its obligations at the start of the second term.

The company invited the media to its warehouse outside the Durban CBD to state their side of the school nutrition scheme debacle, which left thousands of learners without food.

Pacina Retail spokesperson Thobani Zikalala says there are supplies that are ready to be collected by service providers.

“Currently, we are in consultation with our lawyers, some of these issues with termination and breach of contract are legal issues and those legal issues must be subjected to legal advisor and legal consultation. There is food here and we will continue to deliver food and even today. We continue supporting SMMEs who don’t have food and help them that they can supply and we continuously delivering and collect food as they are supposed to collect.”

Media briefing on the school nutrition programme: