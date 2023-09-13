Deputy Minister of Finance David Masondo says he is worried about how Treasury is expected to respond to what he says is an incomplete report of the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on the contracts of the Integrated Financial Management System.

The SIU has found that National Treasury flouted its own internal procurement processes when it awarded a contract for the implementation of the system in 2016.

It says the contract with service provider Oracle resulted in fruitless and wasteful expenditure of R68 million and posed a conflict of interests for former directors general of Treasury.

The SIU has acknowledged it has not completed the final report into the matter.

“I am not certain if the former DGs have been engaged on the findings, so I will need your guidance here on how we deal with the reports that are incomplete. How do we respond to them? But without sounding like we are hiding anything but we need your guidance in that regard. Is this report for noting? And whether in our deliberations and responses as people who have been asked to come to account here how should we handle a report that is still in the making?” says Masondo.