The former Western Cape speaker of the legislature, Masizole Mnqasela is set to launch a new political party in Mitchell’s Plain in Cape Town on Saturday.

He was a prominent Democratic Alliance (DA) member, and the speaker of the Western Cape legislature but they fell out after the party charged him with misconduct, following reports of alleged irregular travel and entertainment allowance claims.

Mnqasela and the DA had several court battles over his dismissal from political and government positions. He officially announced his departure from the DA last month.

Mnqasela says the new party aligns with his core values.

SABC News’s Vanessa Poonah is at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain: