Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday be in the National Assembly where he is expected to answer a question on the Phala Phala saga.

It will be Mashatile’s first oral reply session in the House since he was sworn in as Deputy President earlier this month.

The saga relates to a theft that happened at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Another question that Mashatile is expected to answer relates to his role as leader of government business.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Whip Veronica Mente will ask Mashatile whether the findings by South African Revenue Service (SARS) that money stolen at the Phala Phala farm was not declared upon entering the country, and whether the recommendations in the Section 89 Independent Panel report, serve to undermine government’s efforts to combat crime and corruption.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube wants Mashatile to give details of his priorities as Leader of Government Business, to ensure that Cabinet members attend to their parliamentary duties, including parliamentary committee meetings and plenaries during their oral reply sessions.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s Zandile Majozi wants to know whether he intends to collaborate with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) to promote good governance at local government level.