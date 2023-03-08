Paul Mashatile has been sworn in as the country’s ninth Deputy President.

He became the Deputy President of the governing African National Congress (ANC) in December 2022.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presided over the swearing-in of Mashatile and other new members of the National Executive at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

This followed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s shake-up of the national executive on Monday evening.

The move saw some ministers and deputy ministers sacked.

Mashatile led seven ministers and nine deputy ministers in taking their oath of office.

Swearing in proceedings below: