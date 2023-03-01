The African National Congress (ANC) deputy president, Paul Mashatile has assured the National Union Mineworkers (NUM) delegates that the governing party is not in favour of the wholesale privatisation of state assets.

Mashatile delivered the message on behalf of the ANC at the NUM Special conference in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Wednesday. He was sharing the stage with South African Communist Party (SACP) General Secretary Solly Mapaila and Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi.

Mashatile says the restructuring of all state-owned entities will be done on a case-by-case basis. He has called on the Eskom Board to employ a CEO who has the skills to end load shedding.

“We want a group executive who is going to be capable to do the job. Our people want us to end load shedding sooner rather than yesterday. We want a CEO who will come in with the understanding that must get power stations to work and electricity supplied uninterrupted. The work will be cut out for the new CEO whoever it will be. We can’t go through a road of failures, all we want is success,” says Mashatile.

The ANC deputy president wants a competent CEO with the necessary skills to lead and understand the energy industry.

VIDEO: Paul Mashatile engages the media following his NUM congress address:

Mashatile also thanked outgoing South African Deputy President David Mabuza for his role in state and party. Mabuza resigned as an MP on Wednesday.

Mashatile who’s tipped to be the incoming Deputy President of the country says the cabinet reshuffle will be within days.

“The President has already said within days he is going to be dealing with these issues. We as the leaders of the ANC will meet, when I say within days, I don’t mean weeks, within days,” Mashatile adds.

Alliance partners have also been consulted on the coming reshuffle. SACP’s General Secretary Solly Mapaila says, “There has been consultation with the allies which is very important, we have discussed the political framework and not names. The only name which I think everyone agrees is already there, the name of the deputy president of the ANC so we will ask for a speedy implementation now that the DP has resigned.”

Ministers are on their toes waiting eagerly to see whether they are safe or fired, South Africans want service delivery, economic growth, and job opportunities with energy security.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile addresses NUM congress: