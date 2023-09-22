Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected back in the National Assembly this morning for another oral reply session.

He is expected to face questions ranging from land reform and restitution to his convening of the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments last month.

Mashatile will answer about the measures he has put in place to process the outcomes of the dialogue on coalitions to strengthen governance systems aimed at curbing instability seen in coalition governments.

He will also be asked whether he intends to intervene and speed up the land claim of the 200 families who have been allocated restitution sites at Zandvlei, near Macassar in the Western Cape.

On another land question, he will answer on why it would take another 30 years and an additional R68 billion to resolve the remaining of the more than 600 000 land claims that were lodged on or before the cut off date of 31 December 1998.

