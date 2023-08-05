Chairperson of the Public Service Commission Somadoda Fikeni says the two-day National Dialogue on Coalition Governments could be a turning point for the efficient and professional approach to politics in South Africa.

He described it as an important beginning. Fikeni spoke in an interview with SABC Radio News after the conclusion of the dialogue which was hosted at the University of the Western Cape.

Fikeni was a facilitator in one of the commissions and made inputs in the commission that dealt with political culture.

“This is one of the most important moments which could be a turning point because even if you professionalise public service, if you do not work on the efficiencies and professional approach on how our politics are conducted, one is going to affect the other. So, this discussion on coalitions and how we should have a common understanding on how we resolve some of the issues and how we adopt certain conventions to avoid what we have seen recently in Johannesburg Municipality, in Tshwane, in Gqeberha and in other places, this is an important beginning. There are still trust issues, there’s a lot of trust deficit, there is a lot of suspicion. Transparency co-creation and inclusiveness will take us forward.”

Country can learn from others

Meanwhile, ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the issue around coalitions is a reality.

He says the country can learn from others but also from its own experiences. Mashatile was delivering the closing remarks at the two-day event.