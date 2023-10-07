Mashatile admits shortcomings of ANC in its 29 years in power

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile says the party has exhibited some shortcomings in in the last 29 years in government.

He tells party members at Thaba Nchu in the Free State that their 2019 manifesto review was a good platform to reflect on what still needed to be done to improve the lives of people.

He claims that the party would focus on the economy to ensure that millions of unemployed people also get job opportunities.

Mashatile says joblessness is a big problem in the country. About 10 million South Africans are unemployed. He says the ANC is making every effort to boost the economy.

Mashatile acknowledges ANC’s 29-year governance shortcomings

The party has done well in delivering houses over the past 29 years, he explains to party members in Thaba Nchu, but also recognises that it has flaws.

“We are working on ensuring that the economy of the country is stimulated so that the millions of South Africans who are currently unemployed can also have an opportunity to participate in the economy,” says Mashatile.

Cosatu in the province says it supports the initiative by the ANC to self-assess.

PEC member, Kgaugelo Mnqebisa says, “So we are in support of this initiative precisely because it is a platform wherein they are making a reflection on whatever that they were supposed to have implemented to check as to how far are they and in areas where there’s a need for improvement, at least it is going to give the African National Congress a chance to rectify and ensure that all those other outstanding commitments which they could not achieve as of now, at least they’ll be able to regroup and plan better such that they implement as per their manifesto in 2019.“

Mashatile says they are also working on strengthening the party and ridding it of factions, as they want to have a strong, united governing party.

