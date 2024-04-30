Mashatile to meet with Rand Water over 6-months shutdown project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he will be meeting with Rand Water next week to ensure that Gauteng does not run out of water during the 6-month long water shutdown project that will begin in October this year.

Last week, the Department of Water and Sanitation announced a 6-month water shutdown of the Lesotho Highlands Tunnel.

Mashatile was speaking at the African United Business Confederation roundtable in Johannesburg, under the theme “The Role of Leadership in Economic Growth”.

“I will be meeting with Rand Water later next week. I’ve already met with the CEO two days ago, to look at alternatives so as that the tunnel gets closed for repairs. We will look at channeling water to the Vaal River system through Sterkfontein Dams and other dams that are available at the moment, so that we don’t get to shortages of water in Gauteng.”

Rand Water have assured communities that water supply will not be affected:

