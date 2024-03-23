Mashaba promises 4.8 mln jobs over the next five years

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has committed the party to ensuring that the private sector creates 4.8 million new jobs in South Africa over the next five years, reducing unemployment to 18% by 2029, if it is elected to power in the May 29th general elections.

Mashaba was addressing thousands of supporters at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg at the party’s Election Manifesto launch on Saturday.

He says various interventions by the party can collectively reduce unemployment which currently stands at just over 32%.

Mashaba says that the party will also fix the education system by amongst others investing in new universities, reintroducing specialised training colleges, ensuring universal access to tertiary education funding and reintroducing the school inspector system.

“Job-killing economic policies and poor quality of education are holding us back from unlocking an employment revolution. An Action SA government will seek an average of 5% economic growth over 5 years by supporting entrepreneurs, decreasing the cost of doing business, and reestablishing South Africa as a viable investment and business destination. We will invest in key industries with high potential job creation such as green energy, mining, agriculture, and emerging technologies.”

When we get into government, we will take action to implement programmes that will lead to the creation of at least 4.8 million new, real jobs by 2029. South Africans are not lazy, they want to work!#ActionSAManifestoLaunch pic.twitter.com/dnfZb2xfhJ — ActionSA (@Action4SA) March 23, 2024

