Action SA promises practical, attainable solutions to fix SA

Action SA presents its election manifesto on Saturday, promising its members practical and achievable solutions.

Speaking at the launch of the party’s manifesto at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park Indoor Arena, party leader Herman Mashaba says their manifesto sets them apart from other parties, which he accuses of making populist promises.

Action SA was launched three years ago, during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mashaba has introduced his party’s plan to fix South Africa. “The manifesto we launch today gives us effect to the commitment we made to the people of our beloved country South Africa. This manifesto is not a long list of populist promises, and unrealistic commitments- it is a vision of what is possible under an ethical and competent government, and forms a pragmatic and implementable plan to fixing South Africa- by addressing the greatest challenges facing our people.”

