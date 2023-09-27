Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says there are still many roads across the province that are inaccessible following heavy flooding.

Severe storms lashed the province earlier this week. Winde says some communities are still cut off. Winde has urged the public and motorists to be patient as engineers are still working to get the roads open.

“Respect the traffic officers and the people that are directing traffic while trying to find alternative routes. We will be doing the same thing across all departments in government. Social Development is also looking at relief and extra shelter for citizens who are needing it. Again, we ask for patience.”

Mop-up operations continue in Western Cape:

Meanwhile, commercial farmers organisation, Agri Western Cape, says although it’s pleased with the high rainfall figures in the province, it remains concerned about the negative impact of recent floods on the sector.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc across the province on Monday, damaging roads, infrastructure and flooding vast tracts of farmland.

Agri Western Cape CEO, Jannie Strydom says, “But unfortunately with this amount of rain, there are challenges for the agriculture sector, especially for the Overberg area. Our grains are looking good this season and we trust that this rainfall will not have too serious negative impact on the potential harvest at this stage.”