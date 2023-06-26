The Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Gwede Mantashe is expected to visit Virginia mine where 31 suspected illegal miners died in May.

The deceased are believed to be Basotho nationals and have lost their lives in a ventilation shaft at a disused mine in Virginia in the Free State.

The shaft was last operational in the 1990s.

Department inspectors have determined that dispatching a search team would be too risky, as current methane levels at the mine ventilation shaft remain high.

The Minister will be accompanied by the officials from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s Mine Health and Safety inspectorate.

Police investigating deaths of 31 miners in Free State: