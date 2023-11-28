Mantashe to visit Impala Platinum Mine following deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minutes
Interview with Company Spokesperson, Johan Theron:
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe is expected to visit Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg on Tuesday morning.
This comes after 11 people died in a work related accident on Monday.
The department’s Nathi Shabangu says Mantashe, who was in Cape Town, is expected at the mine around 10 AM.
Impala Platinum says a number of people sustained serious injuries.
Indications are that a winder rope at the company’s 11 shaft snapped.
This rope is connected to a personnel conveyer, which hoists employees up and down the shaft.
