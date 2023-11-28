Mantashe to visit Impala Platinum Mine following deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe is expected to visit Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg on Tuesday morning.

This comes after 11 people died in a work related accident on Monday.

The department’s Nathi Shabangu says Mantashe, who was in Cape Town, is expected at the mine around 10 AM.

Impala Platinum says a number of people sustained serious injuries.

Indications are that a winder rope at the company’s 11 shaft snapped.

This rope is connected to a personnel conveyer, which hoists employees up and down the shaft.

