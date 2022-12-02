ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the country will be plunged into chaos should President Cyril Ramaphosa resign.

There have been calls from some quarters for the President to step down following the release of the expert panel on the Phala Phala farm that found that the President may have violated his oath of office in the matter.

The party’s NEC is currently meeting at the Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg, to discuss the matter.

Mantashe was speaking to the SABC on the sidelines of the meeting.

He says should President Ramaphosa resign, the country and the economy will be adversely affected.

Meanwhile, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says South Africa should be ruled until the next election by a respected elder, leading a government of national unity if President Ramaphosa loses the political support of the ANC over the Phala Phala matter.

He says most South Africans want to see their political leaders dealing with problems such as load shedding and joblessness urgently.

“If the President loses the political support of his party before a final determination of his conduct is made, I call for the establishment of a government of national unity under a respected elder to stabilise the country until the next election. And during the next year, we need to hold an economic Codesa to address the real crisis facing the country, which is the scandalous gap between those who benefit from intergenerational wealth and those who are locked out of the economy.”