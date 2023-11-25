Manhunt under way after 10 trialists escape custody in North West

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Police in the North West say they are still searching for 10 awaiting trialists who escaped from lawful custody at the Mogwase Police Station, outside Rustenburg.

Police say the suspects escaped after cutting the mesh wire fence.

Police Spokesperson in the province, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, has urged the community to call the nearest police station, or 10111, when they see the suspects instead of arresting them on their own.

“They are: Johannes Mogari Nowata, Katlego Nkitle, Omphemetse Moeng, Joseph Molefe, Tebogo Michael Langeni, Obvious Mlambo, Lebogang Mokotleng, Adonis Mpofu, Eric Mkhonazi, and Tshiamo Mogale. The detainees, aged between 18 and 56, were at the time of the incident facing charges ranging from house robbery, possession of suspected stolen goods, robbery aggravating, murder, attempted rape, and burglary.”