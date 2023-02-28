The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has issued a boil-before-drink notice to its water consumers as it is introducing borehole-sourced water into the reticulation system.

The Metro says it is unable to meet the water quality standard blending ratio, set out for blending water from multiple sources. This is due to the low level of the supply dams, affecting abstraction rates and reservoir levels.

NMBM Consumers are encouraged to boil water before congestion: https://t.co/mjsk97aZbl#TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/4XnuaTiguQ — Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) February 28, 2023

Mayor Retief Odendaal says this is a precautionary measure. “Although we believe the water to be safe, the water quality of Nelson Mandela Bay may be affected. We have instructed public health officials to immediately increase the daily testing of our water. Therefore NMB is advising residents to boil tap water before consuming it. With the addition of unblended water in our articulation system, low dam levels and fluctuating reservoir waters, the quality of water is constantly changing and cannot always be 100% guaranteed.”

