Man out on bail after being in possession of 23 reptiles

A 37-year-old-man has been released on R5 000 bail after he was arrested for being in possession of 23 reptiles in Springbok in the Northern Cape.

Duston Henrico was arrested earlier this week in possession of different types of snakes, geckos and some gadgets.

Henrico faces charges of contravening the Northern Cape Nature Conservation Act.

Police spokesperson Cherelle Ehlers says the accused will return to court next month.

“A joint operation involving the Springbok Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit and Springbok K9 Unit secured an arrest and the recovery of several alleged endangered reptiles. On 19 December 2023, the team followed up on information received and searched a premises and a vehicle where they discovered 16 containers with 23 reptiles. Duston Gregory Henrico, was arrested and charged under the Northern Cape Nature Conservation Act.”

