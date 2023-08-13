Police say a man has been assaulted and burnt to death in a mob justice incident at Hasani-Mbhalati village outside Malamulele in Limpopo.

Police say the man was accused by locals of being behind the killing of a 63-year-old woman last month.

The body of a woman, Maria Hlungwani, was found wrapped in traditional cloth in the area.

The mob justice victim, Doctor Maswanganyi, was declared dead on the scene by the emergency services personnel.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says, “Preliminary information reveals that the deceased was accused of the murder of the 63-year-old woman who was found dead on the 19th of July in the same village. The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident, pointing out that taking the law into their own hands is a crime and therefore, the perpetrators will be arrested.”