Man arrested with explosives linked to ATM bombings in Carletonville

Gauteng police say they have arrested a 52-year-old man for possession of explosives used to bomb cash machines in Carletonville, west of Johannesburg. He is expected to appear in the Carletonville Magistrate’s Court soon.

The suspect was apprehended through a joint operation that included Crime Intelligence and West Rand K9.

Gauteng Police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says, “Upon arrival at the said place, the identified man and the premises were searched and 500m of detonating cord, 33 blasting cartridges, and nine shock tube detonators were found hidden in a vehicle.”