Malema urges Hamanskraal residents not to use emotions when voting

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema has called on the people of Hamanskraal, north of Pretoria not to use emotions but their minds when they vote on May 29th. He was addressing hundreds of workers at the Temba Sports ground as part of the EFF Workers Day celebrations .

Although the event was dedicated for workers, it was dominated by electioneering as parties crisscross the country to woo voters ahead of the polls.

“29th May, that’s the day we are making history, that’s the day Gauteng will be taken out of the hands of the ANC. So 29 May when we go to vote, we don’t want to use our emotions, we don’t want to use our hearts, we will use our minds. In Hamnaskraal, where criminals are not arrested it must end on the 29th of May, that is the appointment you must make with yourself so that you must say even if they win, it is not because of my vote and even if we struggle you must not regret that they won with your vote.”

