Malema promises proper housing for Bushbuckridge community

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged residents of Casteel in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, to go out in their numbers and vote for the party.

The EFF took its campaign to the rural villages of Bushbuckridge which is an African National Congress (ANC) strong hold.

[IN PICTURES]: President @Julius_S_Malema addressing his second community meeting in Bushbuckridge today. It’s the final push, we are spreading a message of hope to our people. A message of Land and Jobs NOW. And an end to load shedding. #EFFCommunityMeetings… pic.twitter.com/ayoGXPoRqt — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 7, 2024

Malema says communities in Bushbuckridge are still struggling without provision of clean running water and proper roads.

He promised the people that an EFF government will build them proper houses. He says voters in Bushbuckridge have an opportunity to remove the ANC-led government.

“And we are going to build you proper houses not just houses, no single white person who does not have flushing toilets but they would never do that to white people, how can they do that to us. We will show them who we are on the 29th of May because how can you go to a voting station without a flushing toilet and vote for them, same people who made you not have a flushing toilet for thirty years.”