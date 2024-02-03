Malema says KwaZulu-Natal is a key province in this year’s elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has visited a number of voter registration stations in Durban. Malema says KwaZulu-Natal remains an important province in this year’s elections.

The party is mobilising voters to ensure they participate in the coming elections. Meanwhile, eligible voters who visited voting stations, say in some areas, they are still without basic services.

According to the latest IEC statistics, KwaZulu-Natal is the second-largest province that contributes 20 percent of the country’s votes after Gauteng.

Political parties have now started scrambling for the province’s potential votes. Some eligible voters, who visited voter registration stations, say they are from areas where poor service delivery has become a norm.

Nkosikhona Masoka, Themba Mthombeni and Nomvelo Shabane say they are looking forward to vote in the upcoming national elections.

“I will be voting for the first time and what motivated me to come and register to vote is that I really want to vote for a party that will be interested in changing the lives of young people. We don’t have job opportunities and they need to build bridges for our communities, I just want government to create job opportunities, we don’t have water in this area, we don’t have proper toilets even transport is scarce, we don’t have development in this area.”

EFF’s Julius Malema visits voting station in KZN:

‘EFF making inroads’

Speaking outside a voting station in Verulam, north of Durban, EFF president says his party is making inroads in the province.

“KwaZulu-Natal has got a big voter population and KwaZulu-Natal is going to be a battleground for 2024 elections. It is going to be a decider. Remember that if you want to win national elections, you have to win Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape. Now they know that Gauteng is gone. It is none negotiable and Western Cape has been gone for some time now; KwaZulu-Natal is leaving and once KwaZulu-Natal leaves there will not be an outright winner at the national level and we are confident that we are going to undermine them here in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Malema adds that he is not worried about the emergence of uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

“Well, we are fighting for the number one spot and if we fail we will be number two. Anything else Mongezi will be to blame. I don’t want a call to say we are number two, number one spot. Two is a compromise, three is for the rest of them. They will start contesting going down, up is the EFF. Umkhonto Wesizwe must do its own political work freely. It is a democratic organisation, they have every right to exist and their right must be respected and we have a right to exist let all mind our own business. We don’t interfere with anyone and no one must interfere with us.”

Voting stations will be opened between 8am and 5pm on Sunday to continue with the registration.

