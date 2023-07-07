With elections in Zimbabwe fast approaching, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on Zimbabweans in the diaspora to go home and participate in the election. Many Zimbabweans have left the country due to economic challenges in that country.

Malema says only Zimbabweans can change the political and economic challenges facing that country by electing the government of their choice.

Many Zimbabweans are in the country to seek a better life while others come to buy supplies. However, the political and economic situation in their country remains a huge challenge. With elections around the corner, some say they would like to go home and vote.

The EFF, which projects itself as a Pan-Africanist party, says it’s only through a ballot that Zimbabweans can change their situation. Malema says Zimbabwe can only be fixed by a ballot.

“No one is going to fight for these Zimbabweans who are loitering the streets here. They are their own liberators. For once, they must take responsibility and get into buses and go home and vote,” says Malema.

Malema says his party is willing to assist those who want to go to Zimbabwe during elections.

“If they need help to go back home to go and vote, they must approach the EFF offices. We will be more than happy to rent busses for them to go home and vote,” Malema added.

The big question remains, however, whether Zimbabweans will be willing to take this offer and whether the EFF will have the resources to make good on its promise.

Zimbabwe Elections | Malema urges Zimbabweans to go home and cast their ballots: