Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has again called for men to stand up against gender-based violence (GBV). Malema was addressing the party’s Heritage Day celebration rally in Manguzi in northern KwaZulu-Natal. He told the crowd that the war on women needs to stop.

“Let KZN be the first province to stand up and say enough is enough this war against women must come to an end. We don’t want to hear the killing of women we don’t want to hear the raping of women. We have become the capital of rape in the wholeEconomic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has again called for men to stand up against gender-based violence (GBV). world”, Malema says.

Malema also called for the protection of the Zulu Kingdom and its customs. He says it is the only remaining organized kingdom of black people.

♦️Must Watch♦️ The President and Commander In Chief @Julius_S_Malema addressing the Community of Umhlabuyalingana at the #EFFHeritageDayRally -The Zulu kingdom is the only remaining organized kingdom of Black people, and it must be protected. pic.twitter.com/Sm5fH9OXz8 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 24, 2022

Border policing ineffective



Meanwhile, the chairperson of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal, Vusi Khoza, says border policing in South Africa is not effective.

Manguzi, on the Mozambican border, is plagued by car and livestock theft. The stolen items are then smuggled out of the country.

The situation is persisting despite the installation of concrete barriers at key points. Khoza says the EFF believes that borders should be removed to effectively deal with cross-border crime.

“There is no effective border policing that is why people are able to take crime across the borders. As the EFF, we are saying there should be no borders in the first place because people walk to Mozambique, people walk to Swaziland- we are related.”

“Let’s call off the borders so that everyone will be able to visit each other will be able to identify problem make us we’ll be able to effectively deal with crime we are staying away with colonialism borders so that we don’t have cross-border crime in Africa”, adds Khoza.