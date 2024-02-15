Malema says load shedding can be fixed in 6 months

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is adamant that load shedding can be fixed within six months. That’s if the EFF government takes over post the elections. Malema says the best talent needs to be deployed to solve the country’s energy crisis.

The EFF briefed the media following its election manifesto launch on Saturday, themed; Our land and jobs now, stop load shedding!

The EFF says should they ascend to the Union Buildings, their first priority would be to solve the energy crisis and fast.

Malema says South Africa will continue to use coal as its primary power source even as Eskom has agreements with Independent Power Producers who will be adding new clean energy capacity to the national grid.

“Load shedding can end in six months, Brian Molefe’s is waiting, Matshela Koko is waiting and ready and many other professionals, including the current CEO that man can get the job done. He will need to invite the best engineers including the old man who was the CEO, Matola. When you are in a crisis, you bring out the best, the best of the best including those in retirement.”

Malema has defended his party’s promise to pay R1 000 to unemployed matriculations, R3 000 to unemployed graduates and R4 000 to graduates with honors degrees. Malema says that what is proposed is a top up of money the jobless are already receiving.

“You say you’ll give graduates money where will the money come from? They are giving graduates money now what are you saying graduates with no source of income and no employment are given R350. There is a doctor somewhere who is called an unemployed doctor who gets R350, why are you doing that to kids, why would you give a doctor R350, the same as a matric less person. They are giving people money now so when you say to us it is not possible what you are talking, we are not talking about something else we are just talking about topping it up according to qualifications.”

Malema further added that EFF members wishing to go to Parliament must be of the highest calibre.

The EFF will start holding its provincial Manifesto’s next month.