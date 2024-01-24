Malema calls on Africa to speed up development

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema has called for Africa to speed up its development. On a visit to Ghana, the South African politician rallied young people on the continent to buy into the idea. Many young Ghanaians gathered at the college of physicians and surgeons in Accra to listen to the South African politician.

Malema stepped on the podium and called on young people to hold their leaders accountable. He said corruption pervades many African countries, including Ghana and is eroding the gains achieved after independence from colonial rule. He urged young people in Africa to champion the ideals of Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

“Political freedom that Kwame Nkrumah and generations after him achieved is meaningless without economic freedom. You can vote until you are purple, as long as there is no bread on the table, that vote is meaningless,” says Malema.

It’s an election year for both Ghana and South Africa. And as both countries gear up for the polls, political and social activists are rallying young people to make meaningful contributions that will decide their own future. Malema also emphasized the need for a united Africa.

“We must create a solid foundation for one Africa because one Africa is a threat to Europe and America; Africa with one President, Africa with one currency, Africa with one military command, Africa with one Parliament,” Malema added.

Malema’s message struck a chord with the young people who came to listen to him. But some believe it may be difficult to achieve this.

“We have 56 Heads of States, but when we are invited to UN, at the Security Council, we don’t even have a single voice. So, it’s high time Africa must have a unified force who will be gearing up and pushing the Africa agenda. So ‘One Africa’ has to be established,” a young person said.

“Our minds have been programmed to make us believe that we are different. And as long as we do not dismantle the imaginary and mental barriers, it’s going to be difficult for us to see ourselves as one,” another young person explains.

The event was organized by socialist movement group, Arise Ghana. Beyond the discussions held at the event, pan-Africanists hope young people in Ghana and the rest of the continent will take steps to play key roles in changing the face of politics on the continent.

They believe the voices of young people need to be heard in shaping democracy and demanding a united Africa.

Video: EFF’s Julius Malema calls for a united Africa